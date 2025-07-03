Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang takes Indian Premier on tour of Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum , Parliament House

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang yesterday led Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi,on a tour of the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and the Parliament House in Accra.

The visit marked an important moment in the growing friendship between Ghana and India.

The two leaders expressed a strong desire to deepen the relationship between their countries.

Prime Minister Modi addressing the house said India has decided to elevate its ties with Ghana to build a stronger partnership based on shared democratic values and mutual respect.

He noted that Ghana and India both believed in democracy, freedom of speech, human rights, and the rule of law.

These shared values, he said, provided a strong base to work closely together, not just for the benefit of both countries, but also for the wider Global South.

The Prime Minister Modi invited Ghanaian leaders to visit India’s new Parliament building and continue dialogue between lawmakers from both nations.

Such exchanges, he said, would help both countries learn from each other and strengthen their democratic systems.

The Indian Prime Minister, during stressed how the world was changing and how countries like India and Ghana must work together.

He said that the Global South should have a bigger voice in global affairs and called for reforms in international institutions.

He pointed out that many of these bodies were shaped during colonial times and no longer reflect today’s realities.

The Prime Minister highlighted how India focused on the Global South, making sure the voices of smaller and developing nations were heard.

He noted India’s role during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it shared vaccines with many countries, including those in Africa.

” India is committed to working with Africa to achieve the goals set out in the African Union’s Agenda 2063. This agenda is a broad plan that focuses on transforming the continent through inclusive growth and sustainable development,”

“India’s partnership with Africa is focused on creating local opportunities and building skills within communities. This includes helping with education, healthcare, and digital tools,” he said

The Prime Minister said India was ready to support Ghana’s efforts to grow its economy and connect more closely with the rest of Africa.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG