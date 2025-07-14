Violence mars Ablekuma North rerun – journalists and NPP officials attacked

The rerun election in 19 polling sta­tions at Ablekuma North last Friday was disrupted by violent attacks, as key political figures were assaulted by unknown individuals during the voting.

Some of these attacks hap­pened in front of heavily armed security officers, causing the elec­tion to stop for a while as voters, election officials, and political representatives ran for safety.

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, was attacked at the Methodist 1 polling station, re­sulting in injuries, as the hoodlums arrived in a pickup truck accompa­nied by multiple motorbikes, which caused panic among voters.

A chaotic scenes at Ablekuma North elections (1),,, A chaotic scenes at Ablekuma North elections

These thugs stormed the polling station, pushed aside the security officers, and chased after the former MP. She tried to defend herself with pepper spray from her bag, but they overpowered her and handled her roughly. The police quickly stepped in to help her up from the ground, where she had suffered bruises on her face.

The Deputy National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah, was also physically attacked at St. Peter’s polling station in Odorkor when he tried to gain access to the polling station. Unknown men punched him in the face until the police stepped in to protect him.

Additional disturbances were also reported at the Church of Pentecost, North Odorkor Polling Station 2, where a police officer was suspended for slapping Mr Agyekum Banahene, a journalist with GHOne TV.

In a press statement announc­ing the officer’s interdiction, the police service assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted, and further updates would be provided.

The Electoral Commission or­ganised the rerun across 19 polling stations after disputes from the December 7, 2024, general election left the constituency without an MP for months.

Although the NPP officially boycotted the rerun over claims of unfairness, its candidate, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, chose to participate in the election.

Despite these events, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Ewurabena Aubynn, won the election by 209 votes, beating the NPP’s Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie.

Ewurabena Aubynn received 34,090 votes, whilst Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie garnered 33,881, as announced by the Electoral Commission.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN