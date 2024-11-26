Votes for Akua Donkor to be counted as rejected ballots – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has ruled that all votes that may be cast for Ms Akua Donkor, the late presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), in the 2024 general election will be treated as invalid ballots.

A statement signed and issued by Mr Samuel Tettey, Deputy EC Chairman in Charge of Operations, said the Commission had instructed its permanent and temporary staff as well as agents to take note of the directive.

“Votes cast in favour of Ms Akua Donkor will not be added to the Valid Votes Cast,” the EC said.

Ms Donkor died on October 28, 2024, and the EC granted the GFP 10 days to replace its flag­bearer, in accordance with the law.

When a presidential or parlia­mentary candidate dies after the close of nominations but before the election, Ghana’s elector­al laws impose a duty on the Electoral Commission to allow a further period of 10 days to file new nominations where a political party nominated the deceased.

Clause 4 of Article 50 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana provides that: “Where at the close of nominations, but before the election, one of the candidates dies, a further period of ten days shall be allowed for nominations; and where the death occurs at any time within twenty-five days before the election, the election in that constituency or unit shall be postponed for twenty-one days.”

Consequently, Mr Appiah Kubi, a running mate to Ms Donkor, was nominated by the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

However, the Commission dis­qualified Mr Kubi due to what it described as “errors and illegali­ties” in his nomination forms.

At a meeting with the political parties to announce the GFP’s candidate’s disqualification in Accra, the EC told the parties that it would maintain the positions of aspirants on the ballot paper.

The Commission took the deci­sion that the name and image of Ms Donkor and GFP logo would be maintained on the ballot paper, but any vote for Me Donkor would be annulled. —GNA