Waec releases provisional 2025 BECE results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that it has released the provisional results for candidates who sat for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In a statement, WAEC said the results of school candidates will be sent to their respective schools through the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education.

It added that candidates who wish to check their results online could do so on the Council’s official website, www.waecgh.org.

According to WAEC, a total of 603,328 candidates entered for the examination. This figure comprised 297,250 males and 306,078 females from 20,395 schools across the country.

The Council further stated that the examination was written at 2,237 centres, with 2,526 candidates absent.

It also noted that the total number included 72 visually impaired candidates, 239 with hearing impairment and 161 others with special assessment needs.

On examination malpractice, WAEC explained that investigations into various irregularities had been completed.

The Council indicated that the subject results of 718 candidates had been cancelled, while the entire results of 177 candidates had also been cancelled.

In addition, subject results of 1,240 candidates were withheld, and the entire results of 93 candidates were withheld as well.

The statement further revealed that subject results of candidates from 119 schools had been cancelled, while results from 87 schools were withheld for further scrutiny.

WAEC added that the withheld results may either be released or cancelled depending on the outcome of ongoing investigations by September 6, 2025.

The Council advised candidates whose results had been cancelled or withheld to visit https://irreg.waec.org or click the withheld/cancelled button on the WAEC homepage for details.

It explained that the page would provide reasons for the cancellation or withholding of results and, in the case of withheld results, give guidance on the next steps.

WAEC cautioned the public against fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee.

It stressed that the Council’s results were secured and could be verified.

In its conclusion, WAEC expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, security agencies, heads of schools, supervisors, invigilators, examiners and all stakeholders for their support in the successful conduct of the 2025 BECE.

By: Jacob Aggrey

