WAFCON 2026: Malawi shock holders Nigeria as Zambia crush Egypt

Sisters Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga starred as rank outsiders Malawi stunned defending champions Nigeria 3-2 on Tuesday in a Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Group C match in Morocco.

Temwa, who plays for United States club Kansas City Current, scored twice and Tabitha from French outfit Lyon once in one of the greatest shocks since the WAFCON was launched 28 years ago.

Nigeria (36) have the highest world ranking of the 16 teams competing in the 2026 edition of the African women’s football showpiece and Malawi (153) the lowest, a difference of 117 places.

The Nigerians have qualified for all 13 WAFCON tournaments, winning 10, including the last final against hosts Morocco. Malawi are competing for the first time.

Victory for Malawi was the second shock in as many days since the tournament kicked off on Sunday.

The first hint of a stunning upset came after 73 minutes when Temwa Chawinga, 27, who is three years younger than Tabitha, opened the scoring.

She took the ball past long-serving Nigerian Chiamaka Nnadozie, rated the best African goalkeeper, and scored from a challenging angle.

Malawi doubled the lead six minutes later when Tabitha Chawinga won a race for possession with England-based Nnadozie and slid the ball into the net.

The defending champions and 2026 title favourites halved the deficit on 92 minutes when a penalty awarded for handball was converted by captain Rasheedat Ajibade.

But celebrations among Nigerian supporters had barely ceased when Malawi struck a decisive blow.

Temwa Chawinga faced Nnadozie again and she deftly lobbed the ball over the ‘keeper into the net.

Malawi lie second in Group C after the stunning triumph, level on three points with southern Africa neighbours Zambia, but behind on goal difference.

Barbra Banda scored four goals with 40-year-old Racheal Nachula converting a penalty and a tap in by substitute Eneless Phiri saw Zambia hammering Egypt 6-0 earlier on Tuesday at another Rabat stadium.

Malawi and Zambia face Egypt and Nigeria respectively in the second series of group matches on Saturday knowing victories would guarantee both quarterfinals places. AFP

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