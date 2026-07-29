Zidane confirmed as France head coach

Zinedine Zidane was appointed France coach yesterday, as widely expected, following the departure of Didier Deschamps, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced.

Zidane, 54, had long been viewed as the leading candidate for the role and had been waiting for an opportunity to take charge of the national team for several years.

He will replace Deschamps, whose tenure began in 2012 and ended earlier this month after France finished fourth at the World Cup.

Deschamps guided France to 2018 World Cup glory and the final four years later.

“For me, it’s an immense joy… being able to become the coach of this French team. I don’t have any other words,” said Zidane, who takes over on a four-year deal that runs until the 2030 World Cup co-hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

“I’m holding myself back because I have so many emotions inside me. I’m ready for the challenge, that’s what drives me today.”

Former Real Madrid star Zidane, who was Deschamps’ teammate in the 1998 World Cup triumph, has been readying himself for the role since leaving Real Madrid in 2021.

“The France job was the only one I wanted,” Zidane said at his unveiling in Paris, where he signed autographs and took photos with fans waiting outside the FFF headquarters after his appointment.

“I’ve had offers over these four or five years to take charge of a club and I turned them all down for the French national team.”

The former France playmaker, who scored twice in the 1998 World Cup final victory over Brazil and also won the 2000 European Championship as a player, has coached only one club, Real Madrid.

Zidane’s first game at the helm of France will come away to Turkey in the UEFA Nations League on September 25.

His first match at home will be against Italy at the Stade de France on October 2.-AFP

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