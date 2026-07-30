Neymar confirms end of Brazil career

Weeks after Brazil’s disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Neymar has officially closed the door on his international career. The Santos star confirmed he has played his final match for the Seleção, bringing an end to one of the most remarkable eras in Brazilian football.

Neymar’s future with the Brazil national team is no longer a mystery. The Santos forward has confirmed that he will not wear the famous yellow jersey again, ending an international career that spanned more than a decade and established him as one of the greatest players in the country’s history.

His announcement came after several days of controversy at Santos, where reports claimed he had harshly criticized some of the club’s younger players following a draw against Chapecoense.

Neymar denied crossing any lines and defended his role as team captain, insisting he has every right to demand more from his teammates.

Still, those headlines quickly faded into the background once the Brazilian superstar addressed his international future. His comments officially confirmed what many had suspected since Brazil’s World Cup elimination against Norway: his time with the Seleção is over.

“My time with the national team is over. I made history, I was very happy, I gave my blood, my life, I always fought and gave everything for the yellow shirt, but now I don’t want to do it anymore,” Neymar said after Santos’ Copa Sudamericana victory over UCV.

Those words bring the curtain down on an international career that was filled with unforgettable moments, immense expectations, and historic achievements.

Although Neymar never lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy, he leaves as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 80 goals while also contributing 58 assists in 130 appearances.

For more than a decade, he served as the face of Brazilian football, carrying the hopes of a nation that expected him to restore the Seleção to the top of the world.

He helped Brazil win the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, captured Olympic gold on home soil at Rio 2016, and lifted the 2011 South American U-20 Championship. Yet despite those accomplishments, both the FIFA World Cup and the Copa América remained the major trophies that eluded one of Brazil’s most talented generations.

His journey with the national team was also shaped by unfortunate injuries. A back fracture ended his 2014 World Cup dream before the semifinals, while recurring physical setbacks disrupted several key moments later in his career. He eventually returned for the 2026 FIFA World Cup under Carlo Ancelotti, hoping for one final shot at international glory.

Neymar’s farewell also marks the beginning of a new era for Brazil.-beinsports

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