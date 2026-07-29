Sabalenka, Djokovic headline US Open mixed doubles field

World number one, Aryna Sabalenka, and 24-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, headline the initial entry list for this year’s U.S. Open mixed doubles championship, ‌organisers said on Monday, as the revamped event returns for a second edition.

Six-times Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, world number two Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori, Jessica Pegula and ⁠Jack Draper, and defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori are among the high-profile pairings entered into the competition.

The mixed doubles championship will again be held during the week before the singles main draw, from Aug. 24-26, after organisers overhauled the format last year to attract more top singles players by reducing the field and offering a standalone place on the calendar.

The ‌entry ⁠window closes on Aug. 17, after which the top six teams by combined singles ranking will qualify directly for the 16-team main draw.

Eight teams will receive wildcards, while the remaining two ⁠places will be decided through an eight-team qualifying draw introduced this year.

The reimagined format proved a commercial success on its debut last year, drawing ⁠sellout crowds and attracting many of the sport’s top singles players despite criticism from some doubles specialists who said ⁠it sidelined established doubles teams.

Errani and Vavassori went on to retain the title by defeating Swiatek and Ruud in the final. – Reuters

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