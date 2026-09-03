Watkins scores on Saudi Pro League debut

England international Ollie Watkins marked his Saudi Pro League debut with a goal as Al-Hilal beat Al-Ahli 3-0 to maintain their winning start to the new season.

The 30-year-old, who completed his £51m move from Aston Villa last week, opened his account for his new side when he headed home Sultan Mandash’s cross at the back post four minutes from time.

The former Exeter City, Weston-super-Mare and Brentford forward was named on the bench by manager Simone Inzaghi, but was introduced at half-time for Al Hilal after goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Crysencio Summerville in the first half.

The win moves Al Hilal back to the top of the Saudi Pro League after picking up maximum points from their opening four games.

After joining Villa from Brentford in 2020, Watkins reached double figures for goals in each of his six seasons at the club to become Villa’s all-time Premier League top scorer.

He helped Villa win the Europa League last season

Villa manager Unai Emery said he had “small tears” as he said goodbye to the “fantastic” Watkins, the latest in a series of Villa exits this summer, with Morgan Rogers, Ezri Konsa, Youri Tielemans, Lucas Digne and Emiliano Martinez all departing.

Earlier this week, Exeter City said they expected to receive a sell-on clause payment because of his move to the Saudi Pro League.

According to Fifa’s solidarity payment mechanism, a proportion of any transfer fee is distributed to clubs involved in training and developing a player between the ages of 12 and 23.

The League Two club assured supporters that any windfall they receive from the £51m deal will “be used to protect and strengthen the long-term security of the club”.

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