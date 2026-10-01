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Cristiano Ronaldo quits Portugal camp with immediate effect

October 1, 2026
1 minute read

Cristiano Ronaldo has sensationally left the Portugal national team camp permanently following a fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus.

The Portugal captain announced his decision in a statement on Wednesday, saying it came after Jesus’ pre-match press conference and a direct conversation with Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proença.

“After Portugal coach’s press conference, following a direct conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the training camp,” Ronaldo said in his statement.

He noted that “In due time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led to my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself since first day.”

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He added that “Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates, without exceptions.”

The 41-year-old’s dramatic exit comes ahead of Portugal’s Nations League clash with Denmark in Copenhagen.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway on Tuesday, after starting the 1-0 victory over Wales last week.

Tensions reportedly escalated after Jesus told reporters that no player is guaranteed a starting place, with Ronaldo said to have left the team hotel shortly after and boarded a private flight out of Denmark.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

October 1, 2026
1 minute read
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