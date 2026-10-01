Vice President to launch six NDC historiographies on October 13

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, is expected to serve as the Special Guest of Honour at the launch of six historiographies documenting the history and political journey of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The launch is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13 2026, at the Ghana Academy of Arts & Sciences, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The six-volume historiographical project is aimed at documenting the history, experiences and contributions of the NDC within Ghana’s Fourth Republic, thereby contributing to the broader preservation of the country’s political heritage.

Ghana has experienced four republican constitutional eras since independence, with the Fourth Republic beginning in 1993. The period has been marked by successive constitutional governments and the alternation of political power through elections.

The NDC has been a major political actor throughout the Fourth Republic, having governed during several periods and participated in every presidential and parliamentary election since the beginning of the Republic. Its history consequently forms part of the wider political history of contemporary Ghana.

The launch will be held under the distinguished guidance of Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and NDC National Chairman, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

The programme is expected to feature in-depth conversations, brief interviews and the submission of personal memories, providing an opportunity for participants to contribute to the documentation of experiences associated with the NDC and Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

The event will also include the unveiling and auctioning of the six historiographies.

Organisers are inviting members of the public, political actors, historians, researchers, academics, writers and other stakeholders interested in Ghana’s political heritage to participate in the launch.

As Ghana approaches its 70th anniversary, the organisers say the project provides an opportunity to preserve historical narratives and encourage broader conversations about the country’s democratic journey.