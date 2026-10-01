Carlos Queiroz and GFA mutually agree to terminate contract as Black Stars Head Coach

Carlos Queiroz and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have mutually agreed to terminate his contract as Head Coach of the Black Stars.

In a statement, the Portuguese coach said the decision was reached following discussions held in a spirit of mutual respect.

“This was not an easy decision, but both parties agreed that under the present circumstances, ending our professional relationship was the most appropriate course of action, with the interests of Ghana, the Black Stars, and Ghanaian football above everything else,” Queiroz said.

Queiroz described his time in charge as an honour and thanked the GFA and its President for the trust and opportunity to lead the national team.

“I came to Ghana determined to help build a stronger future for the Black Stars and support the development of the country’s talent. Despite our commitment and efforts, the necessary conditions were not fully established, and our recent performance contributed to the decision to bring this journey to an end,” he noted.

The former Real Madrid and Portugal manager expressed gratitude to his technical staff and everyone who supported the team during preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

He also paid tribute to the Black Stars players, urging Ghanaians to continue to support them.

“Above all, I pay tribute to the players of the Black Stars. Thank you to all of you who represented Ghana with courage, commitment, and pride. You fought for your country and carried the hopes of millions. Believe in these players. Protect them. Support them,” he said.

According to him, “The talent and potential are there. With unity, support, and the right environment, this generation can achieve great things for Ghana.”

Queiroz thanked the Ghanaian people and Black Stars supporters for their passion and warmth.

“Ghana comes first. The Black Stars come first. Ghanaian football comes first. Thank you, Ghana,” he added.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme