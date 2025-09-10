We can fight Galamsey without declaring a state of emergency – President Mahama insists

President John Dramani Mahama has ruled out the need to declare a state of emergency in dealing with illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey in the interim.

Addressing journalists at a media encounter at the Flagstaff House, the President said the government has put in place practical measures to combat the menace without suspending normal constitutional processes.

He explained that over 600 “Blue River Guards” have already been trained and deployed to patrol water bodies and destroy equipment used for galamsey.

He added that more personnel will be recruited to protect forest reserves and rivers that serve as water sources for communities.

President Mahama stressed that illegal mining remains a major threat to the environment and water supply, but insisted that strong enforcement and community participation can address the problem without resorting to emergency powers.

“I have been reluctant to declare a state of emergency on galamsey because it should be our last resort in the fight against it,” President Mahama said.

He stressed that state of emergency should be the last resort, and if it becomes necessary, he will go to Parliament

He assured Ghanaians of government’s commitment to protect natural resources while ensuring livelihoods are preserved.

