We have seen huge improvements at this year’s CHAN- Technical Study Group

Members of CAF’s Technical Study Group (TSG), have hailed the ninth edition of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN), PAMOJA 2024, as one of the most technically impressive in recent history.

Former Ethiopian national team coach Abraham Mebratu and ex-South African international Mark Fish, both members of the competition’s TSG, made these observations on Tuesday.

Sudan head coach Kwesi Appiah with his assistant Ignatius Osei-Fosu watching the team train at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar-Tanzania

They made the observations when they made an appearance on leading Kenyan television station NTV to explore key technical insights on the group stage of the competition.

During the discussions, members of the CAF TSG shared detailed analysis on the tournament so far, including tactical trends, player performance patterns, and emerging coaching strategies.

Tactical Evolution and Attacking Play

Fish noted a visible shift in how teams approach matches compared to the previous tournament.

“We are seeing a shift from the last CHAN where teams have been more proactive. Teams are now more attack-minded, with dynamic formations, and even defenders stepping up to act almost like midfielders,” Fish told NTV in Kenya.

This evolution has produced more goals. With 36 matches played, 74 goals have been scored—an average of two per game.

Burkina Faso’s 4-2 victory over the Central African Republic remains the highest-scoring match, while Sudan’s 4-0 triumph over Nigeria in Zanzibar is the biggest margin.

Players Show More Versatility

Fish further praised the improved versatility of players: “Players have become more versatile, teams are scoring more, and I think that’s the way forward. It’s exciting to see the direction our football is taking.”

Mebratu agreed, highlighting fast transitions and improved tactical flexibility.

“Teams are switching really well between attack and defense, playing at a high tempo. There is a huge improvement especially in terms of attack,” he said.

Bold Use of Young Talent

Another notable highlight has been the increased use of young players, some as young as 17. Mebratu commended coaches for trusting youngsters who have delivered impactful performances.

Fish added that the new generation is more tactically disciplined and focused on teamwork while still showing individual quality.

Hosts Shine in Quarter-Final Push

The three co-hosts—Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania—have also been praised for reaching the quarter-finals. Kenya and Tanzania both topped their groups, while Uganda advanced after a thrilling 3-3 draw against South Africa.

Kenya face Madagascar, Tanzania meet Morocco, and Uganda play holders Senegal in the last eight. Fish was particularly impressed with the discipline and coaching standards shown by the East African teams.

“I have seen better coaching, more disciplined players, and teams adapting really well to tactical instructions. I’ve been very impressed by the three host nations,” Fish remarked.

East African Rise

Mebratu emphasized the improvement of East African teams, including Sudan, who have combined fitness with technical organization.

“The players are physically fit and play with very good technical and tactical ability. Their organization both in and out of possession has been really impressive,” he said.

Eyes on the Knockouts

With the group stage complete, focus now turns to the quarter-finals, where the TSG expects even more exciting football and tactical battles to unfold.-CAF