We learned from the past …Arteta defends tactics against City

Mikel Arteta has responded to accusations that Arsenal deployed “dark arts” in their draw against Manchester City by saying they did what they needed to do and learnt from past mistakes.

The Gunners took a point from a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Etihad despite playing the entire second half with 10 men following a red card to Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal led 2-1 when Trossard was sent off and sat deep with 10 men in the hope of holding onto their lead.

They were accused afterwards by Manchester City players of using “dark arts” and trying to break up the rhythm of the game.

Asked about the accusations, Arsenal manager Arteta said: “We had to play the game that we had to play.

First 10-15 minutes we couldn’t 11 against 11, then we got much better. Then we are thrown into a very different context. Every team does it.

“They played 30 seconds with 10 men, and look what they did, it’s normal what they did,” added Arteta in reference to the period early in the game when Man City midfielder Rodri was injured.

Trossard’s red card was the third in recent memory that Arsenal have been shown against Manchester City.

Gabriel was sent off against City in January 2022 and Granit Xhaka saw red in August 2021.

Xhaka was dismissed with Arsenal trailing 2-0 and they went on to lose 5-0.

“We learned from the past as well because unfortunately we have been in that situation with them three times recently,” said Arteta.

“One was with Granit after 38 minutes and we conceded how many? So we better learn, if not we will be very thick.”

Arteta was also involved in a post-match clash with Man City striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland appeared to tell Arteta to “stay humble” as he walked past the Gunners boss on the pitch, sparking an angry reaction from Arsenal forward, Gabriel Jesus.

“I take it like a normal game it was an emotional game, but they all are,” said Arteta, shrugging off the confrontation.

“I am looking forward to Wednesday. We have already moved on and are ready to battle again.”–Eurosport