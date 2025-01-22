Foriegn
Chelsea beat Wolves to end five-game winless run
Chelsea ended their five-match winless streak in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Monday.
Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke were all on target as the Blues climbed back into the top four.
Tosin broke the deadlock midway through the first half, but a Robert Sanchez error gifted Matt Doherty an equaliser shortly before the break.
However, Cucurella and Madueke struck in the space of five second-half minutes to seal a much-needed triumph for Chelsea.
Enzo Maresca’s side leapfrogged Newcastle United and Manchester City to fourth place, while Wolves remain 17th and only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.—premierleague