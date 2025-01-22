Chelsea beat Wolves to end five-game winless run

Chelsea ended their five-match winless streak in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Wolver­hampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cu­curella and Noni Madueke were all on target as the Blues climbed back into the top four.

Tosin broke the deadlock midway through the first half, but a Robert Sanchez error gifted Matt Doherty an equaliser shortly before the break.

However, Cucurella and Madueke struck in the space of five second-half minutes to seal a much-needed triumph for Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca’s side leap­frogged Newcastle United and Manchester City to fourth place, while Wolves remain 17th and only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.—premierleague