We use being overlooked to our advantage – Thomas-Asante

Black Stars forward Brandon Thomas-Asante insists Ghana will carry no pressure into Tuesday’s World Cup showdown with England at Boston Stadium, saying the team’s self-belief and sense of purpose outweigh outside expectations.

Brandon provided a 95th minute assist that helped Ghana beat Panama 1-0 in Toronto.

The win left both Ghana and England level on three points in Group L following the Three Lions 4-2 over Croatia in their opening match.

Speaking to ghanafa.org Thomas-Asante is adamant that external doubt only fuels the squad.

“Everything to the best ability, it’s very much a case of we back ourselves, we believe in ourselves. Whether people on the outside doubt us, believe us, or anything that’s not what we think about. We think about why we’re here. We’re on a mission,” Thomas-Asante said.

The Coventry City forward said that mission removes any weight of expectation. “That means there’s no pressure. It’s even less pressure for us,” he explained.

“We know our fans believe, but we know that some people might want to overlook us. We use that to our advantage preparing properly and believing that we can go and do something,” He added.

England and Ghana both sit on three points heading into the Foxborough clash, with the winner set to take control of Group L. Kickoff at Boston Stadium on Tuesday.

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