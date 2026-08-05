Speaker Bagbin commissions expanded dialysis unit in Wa

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has commissioned an expanded dialysis unit at the Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa to improve access to kidney treatment for people in northern Ghana.

The project, estimated to cost about GH¢4 million, was undertaken in partnership with Sustainable Health Education and Interventions Limited (SHEILD), the Upper West Parliamentary Caucus, the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service and other development partners.

The new facility was inaugurated on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, in Wa. It adds six dialysis machines, supporting equipment and staff training to strengthen renal care services at the hospital.

According to the Parliamentary Service, the expansion is expected to reduce the burden on patients with chronic kidney disease who previously travelled long distances to Accra, Kumasi and other major cities for dialysis treatment.

Commissioning the facility, Mr Bagbin described the project as an important investment in healthcare equity and social justice.

He noted that many families in the Upper West Region struggle to access specialist kidney care because of distance and cost.

“The people of the Upper West deserve to live with dignity. We deserve access to quality healthcare,” he stated, adding that the facility would bring treatment closer to patients and their families.

He commended SHEILD and the other partners for supporting the project and called for continued collaboration to improve specialist healthcare services across the country.

Board Director of SHEILD, Dr Sylvie Anie, indicated that the organisation remained committed to addressing critical healthcare gaps through sustainable interventions.

She explained that the expanded dialysis unit represented hope for patients who had struggled for years to obtain specialised kidney treatment.

Another Board Director of SHEILD, Dr John Nkrumah Mills, stressed that sustainable healthcare required investment in people, systems, partnerships and continuous capacity building.

He noted that the project demonstrated what could be achieved when institutions worked together to improve patient care.

Medical Director of the Upper West Regional Hospital, Dr Philip K. K. Baabiineh, stated that the expanded unit would significantly improve the hospital’s ability to provide comprehensive renal care.

He observed that many patients previously had limited treatment options and often travelled under difficult conditions to receive dialysis.

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, described the project as consistent with government’s efforts to expand specialist healthcare services and reduce regional disparities in access to treatment.

He encouraged stronger partnerships between government, private organisations, development partners and healthcare institutions to address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases.

The Parliamentary Service stated that chronic kidney disease was becoming a major public health challenge in Ghana, driven by increasing cases of hypertension, diabetes, obesity and late diagnosis.

It noted that access to dialysis services remained uneven, with most treatment centres concentrated in Accra and Kumasi, while many patients in northern Ghana faced high transport costs and long waiting times.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by government officials, traditional leaders, Members of Parliament, healthcare professionals, development partners, civil society organisations and community representatives.

By: Jacob Aggrey