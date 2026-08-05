NPP suspends Greater Accra campaigns ahead of “Democracy Under Attack” demonstration

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed all aspirants campaigning in the Greater Accra Region to suspend their campaign activities on August 5 and 6 and instead mobilise supporters for the party’s planned “Democracy Under Attack” demonstration.

The directive was issued by the party’s National Steering Committee in a statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the decision forms part of efforts to ensure a strong turnout for the demonstration, which is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026.

The party said the protest would begin at 5:00 a.m., with participants expected to gather at the Supreme Court in Accra.

It further directed Regional, Constituency and Polling Station Executives in Greater Accra to work closely to mobilise members and supporters for the event.

“The National Steering Committee is calling on all aspirants currently campaigning across the Greater Accra Region to temporarily suspend their campaign activities on the 5th and 6th of August and join in mobilising support for the upcoming demonstration,” the statement noted.

The NPP appealed to party members and supporters to remain peaceful, disciplined and orderly throughout the protest.

The demonstration forms part of the party’s response to concerns it has raised over issues relating to Ghana’s democratic governance and the justice system.

The NPP leadership expressed confidence that party members would cooperate fully to ensure a successful and peaceful event.

By: Jacob Aggrey