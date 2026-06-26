We want all 3 points against Croatia to top group – Sibo

Ghana midfielder, Kwasi Sibo, says the Black Stars are not looking back after holding England to a 0-0 draw, declaring that the Black Stars will go all out against Croatia to finish top of World Cup Group L.

Sibo started in midfield at the Gillette Stadium as Ghana executed Carlos Queiroz’s game plan to frustrate England and leave both sides on four points after two matches.

“I’m always grateful, always thankful to God for the opportunity to play and whenever I do play, I’ll give everything I can,” Sibo said.

The 26-year-old told ghanafa.org that the squad followed Queiroz’s instructions to the letter. “He told us to be compact. He told us to fight for each other. And he told us that, at this moment, he knows that we will suffer because we are playing against a great team. But still, we should keep our mentality tough, fight from the first minute to 90 minutes,” Sibo said, adding that, “I think we listened to him and we followed his instructions and we did the job for him.”

“Now, the game against Croatia — I don’t think; I just believe that we’re going to take all three points,” he said. “We want to be leaders in the group and we are not looking back.”

“Against England, we defended a lot. We had one chance that maybe could have given us three points. So going against Croatia, it’s all in all, for the nation.”

The Real Oviedo player put up an outstanding display against the Three Lions to help his team keep a clean sheet – marinating an unbeaten record in the two matches.

“I think we did our best to get a possible result that we were hoping for. It’s just the plan of the coach, and we did follow the plan. Yeah, as a footballer, you know, there are ups and downs. And I feel like this moment is one that I have to enjoy. I have to keep fighting for my nation and just hope for the best.”

Commenting on his selection against, after being benched against Panama, Sibo said: “I’m a player that always play for the team. I’m not an individual player, so I always support my teammates. So, every player that will be on the field is good to play for the nation. So, I always support the team and I always do my best to always be available for the team and for the coach.

On playing alongside Thomas Partey, he described that as a moment to tap from his experience.

“He (Partey) has a lot of experience from playing in the top leagues. So, every time training with him at the training grounds, we learn a lot from him, especially me as a midfielder, always playing close beside him. So we learn a lot. And when we saw him starting the game, we were all happy and we were all with him to let him stay focused and help the team,” he indicated.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q