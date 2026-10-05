Wenger, others line-up for CAF Strategy Conference Panel Discussion

FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development and former Arsenal mentor Arsene Wenger will join some of the Coaches who were behind the success of Africa’s national teams at the FIFA World Cup 2026, including Cabo Verde’s Bubista, Egypt’s Hossam Hassan and DR Congo’s Sébastien Desabre, in what is expected to be an insightful panel discussion at the CAF Strategy Conference.

The CAF Strategy Conference, to be held in Cabo Verde from Wednesday to Friday, will bring together coaches from Africa’s 54 Member Associations, football legends and stakeholders under one roof to discuss ways to advance football development in Africa.

Today, CAF can confirm the discussion to be led by Wenger around the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Africa saw a record-breaking nine of its 10 participants advance to the Knockout Stages of the competition.

Bubista, the man who led Cabo Verde’s heroics at the global finals, has since become a household name. Back in his home country, he will be sharing insights behind his team’s performance at the tournament.

Mohamed Ouahbi guided Morocco to the quarter-finals as the Atlas Lions again consolidated their reputation as one of the leading sides in the world.

Hassan, the former Egypt striker who is now at the helm of his country’s senior national team, led The Pharaohs to their first win at the FIFA World Cup and was instrumental in their run that included a nail-biting clash with Argentina, where they led by two goals until the final stages of the match.

Desabre coached the Democratic Republic of Congo, who made a return to the global stage after a 52-year absence, and guided them to the round of 32. –CAF online.com

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