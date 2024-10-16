We’re sorry, come back to do business in Bawku …Elders appeal to fleeing corporate bodies, agencies

THE Bawku Mamprusi elders in the Upper East Re­gion have made a passionate appeal to Government agencies and corporate institutions who fled the place over the insecurity situation to return to the area.

The Bawku Municipality, the elders said, had been reeling in seri­ous economic crisis in the wake of the communal disturbances, with thousands of natives relocating to other parts of the country.

However, the elders men­tioned that the community had recently seen relative peace for almost half-a-year, and the people would be glad if the business organ­isations; both State-owned and private institutions returned to continue their businesses to develop the place.

The Spokesperson for the elders, Mohammed Tahiru Nambe, disclosed this at this year’s Damba Festival marked in Bawku, Sunday.

It is recalled that most organisa­tions, including Ghana Commer­cial Bank, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), the Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG), among others shut their operations and fled the community in the wake of the deadly clashes.

Mr Nambe, a private legal practitioner, underlined that, “We want the media to take the mes­sage across that Bawku is not the Bawku they knew some months ago.”

“Bawku has changed, and we are calling on the government agencies that have left Bawku to return to Bawku.

“The banks, SSNIT and the rest, you need to come back and help build Bawku, so that the place will regain its past glory,” he empha­sised.

Mr Nambe also commended the youth for their ample contribu­tions in maintaining the peace of Bawku, and charged them to maintain that trajectory.

The law practitioner main­tained the peace in the area was in the hands of the youth, and that if they continued to prioritise preaching tranquility, the peace in Bawku would be sustained forever and ever.

The President for the Mamprugu Youth Association, Bawku chapter, assured that the youth would con­tinue to give peace a chance, foster tolerance, and pursue the collective interests of the area.

He pledged the commitment of the youth to peace knew no boundaries, stressing that they were desirous in building a brighter future where Bawku would thrive in harmony.

The Municipal Chief Execu­tive (MCE) for Bawku, Amadu Hamza, encouraged the youth to continue to pride themselves as peace ambassadors, so as to ensure the relative peace in the area was sustained.

“When conflict arises, it is the youth who feel its effects the most, hence I prevail on you to lead change and create opportunities for your growth,”, he advised.

The MCE told celebrants that the New Patriotic Party-led admin­istration had massed up a lot of “life changing” development proj­ects in all areas of national life to improve upon the socio-economic development in Bawku.

This year’s Damba was marked on the theme: ‘Sustaining the Relative Peace in Bawku; the Role of the Youth.’

Damba is marked to glorify the heritage and chieftaincy among the descendants of Na Gbewaa, and to mark a successful beginning of the year.

FROM FRANCIS DABRE DABANG, BAWKU