Western Regional Minister commends Police for arresting 12 over Railway vandalism

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, has praised the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Police for arresting 12 people accused of destroying sections of the railway line at Akyim-Bonsawere.

Speaking to the the media during a visit to the affected area, the minister said the suspects must be prosecuted quickly to serve as a deterrent to others.

He also called for tighter monitoring of the railway corridor to prevent further damage.

Mr. Nelson explained that in previous cases, some of the offenders returned to continue their illegal activities shortly after police operations ended.

According to him, this shows that the problem cannot be solved by arrests alone.

He said the police must adopt smarter and more effective strategies to stay ahead of the vandals, adding that when criminals outsmart law enforcement, they cause even more destruction before being caught.

“I commend you for your efforts. At least we have some of them behind bars. I will follow this case to its logical conclusion to make sure those arrested face the full rigours of the law,” he said.

The minister assured residents that the government remains committed to protecting the country’s railway infrastructure from further vandalism.

By: Jacob Aggrey