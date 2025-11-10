Whenever the NPP is in opposition, the country develops – Rashid Tanko-Computer

Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Rashid Tanko-Computer, believes Ghana makes more progress whenever the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in opposition.

During an interview at the Joy News studios on the vetting of the Chief Justice nominee, Mr. Tanko-Computer criticised the NPP for what he described as hypocrisy and inconsistency in its actions and positions on national issues.

He argued that the country experiences better governance and development when the NPP is not in power, insisting that the party performs best as an opposition.

“Any time they are in opposition, the country develops. Seriously. They play the opposition very well, so why don’t we just keep them there?” he stated.

Mr. Tanko-Computer addressed the Minority’s reported boycott of the vetting process, maintaining that the exercise would proceed smoothly even without their participation.

“With or without the Minority, the vetting will go on. In fact, their absence will even save this country,” he explained.

He further accused the NPP of double standards, stressing that the party only supports national processes when it benefits them.

“The way they behave, if we all see that something is a bird, they will insist it’s a monkey. But when they hold it, they’ll call it a bird. That’s the kind of hypocrisy we are talking about,” he noted.

By: Jacob Aggrey