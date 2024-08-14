Women entrepreneurs in Tamale equipped with digital, financial literacy skills

About 60 women drawn from the Tunteeya and Tisuntaba Shea Butter Cooperatives in Tamale have been equipped with essential digital and financial skills to boost their businesses.

The training, organised by Telecel Foundation Ghana, forms part of the company’s sustainability commitment to fostering inclusion, empowering women, and bridging the digital divide.

The comprehensive workshop covered a wide range of topics, including digital transactions, budgeting, savings, social media advertising, and debt management.

The topics were carefully selected and tailored to meet the crucial needs in today’s digital age, positioning participants to expand their businesses, manage their finances more effectively, and navigate the digital landscape with confidence.

To further support their learning, two participating sub-groups made up of 30 women received a brand-new smartphone each, ensuring they had the tools needed to effectively apply the digital strategies discussed during the training and to facilitate their business operations.

The groups were selected after a short pitching competition.

Speaking at the event, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications Manager of Telecel Ghana, said “We are thrilled to have empowered these remarkable women with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in the digital age.”

“By providing them with digital and financial literacy skills, we are unlocking their potential to reach wider markets, enhance their financial management and ultimately improve their livelihoods,” she said

Esi Yeboah, Digital Transformation Specialist at Telecel Ghana, emphasised the importance of digital inclusion saying, “At Telecel Ghana, we believe that empowering women with digital skills is not just about equipping them for today, but also about investing in the future of our communities.”

“By equipping these women with the tools and knowledge to build sustainable businesses, we are enabling them to thrive in the modern economy,” she said.

The training also served as an opportunity to bridge the digital divide and promote financial inclusion among small-scale women entrepreneurs who often face challenges in accessing financial services and markets.

“Access to digital tools and financial literacy is a game-changer for women in rural areas. With these new skills and smartphones, they can now manage their finances better, market their products more effectively, and ultimately improve their livelihoods,” Elom Amedume, Telecel Cash and Key Account Manager said.

The participants expressed their gratitude and excitement about the training’s impact on their businesses.

BY TIMES REPORTER