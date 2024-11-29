Women, youth will make me President of Ghana – Alan Kyerematen

Mr Alan Kyerematen, the lead­er of the Afrafranto Alliance and presidential candidate of the Movement for Change, has declared that the women and youth of Ghana will be the decisive force behind his historic victory on Decem­ber 7.

Speaking to a crowd during a campaign tour at the Dome Market in Accra, he attributed his confidence to their overwhelming support and belief in his GreTransformational Plan (GTP).

“I have no doubt that women and youth will make me president come December 7,” Alan Kyerematen boldly proclaimed.

“Through policies like the Traders Bank, which will provide targeted financial support for women and youth entrepreneurs, and my 10-point plan for youth empowerment we will create opportunities and transform lives. Wherever I go, they stand with me because they see my commitment to their progress.”

The Traders Bank, one of the stand­out policies in Alan Kyerematen’s GTP, has been met with widespread applause from market women and small-scale entrepreneurs.

Traders at the Dome Market cheered loudly as he reiterated his commitment to empowering women through access to credit and the development of modern market facilities equipped with clinics, crèches, and car parks.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a founding member and Director of Policy for the Movement for Change, reinforced Alan’s vision and its connection with the people.

“The energy among women and youth wherever Alan visits is phenom­enal. They believe in him because he listens, understands their struggles, and offers real solutions. This is not just support; it’s a movement,” he stated.

Buaben Asamoa also highlighted Alan Kyerematen’s unique appeal to marginalised groups, saying: “If you are a youth who has been unemployed for years or a woman who needs fi­nancial support for your business, your president is Alan.”

The youth have also rallied behind Alan Kyerematen, inspired by his plans for jobs, skills development, and digital transformation.

“Alan Kyerematen is the only can­didate who sees the youth as partners in nation-building. His 10-point plan isn’t just a promise; it’s a roadmap to prosperity for Ghana’s young people,” Buaben Asamoa added.

At the Dome Market, traders ex­pressed their faith in Alan’s leadership.

“Alan Cash understands us. The Traders Bank will give us access to funds to grow our businesses and take care of our families. We are going all out for him on December 7,” said a passionate market leader.

Alan Kyerematen ended his visit with a powerful rallying call: “The women and youth of this nation are its backbone. With your support, we will build a Ghana where opportunities are not a privilege but a right. On Decem­ber 7th, let us vote for transformation. Together, we will make history, and Ghana will rise again.”

— GNA