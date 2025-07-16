Work begins on $53m Eastern corridor road project

Reconstruction works have started on the Tudor Adi­dome-Asikuma Junction road in the Volta Region as part of the Eastern Corridor Devel­opment Project Programme, Phase 1 being funded by the African Development Bank and OPEC Fund for International Development at a total cost of $53.619.394.88.

The 63.1-kilometre road, expected to be completed in 24 months, has been awarded to Messrs China Jiangxi Internation­al Eco & Tech. Coop.Co.Ltd.

Mr Krakraba (Right) briefing the Minister and his team (left) (Extreme Rigt) Contractors working on one of the storm drains

This came to light when the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, paid a working visit to the construction site in Asikuma yesterday.

The three-component project involves the construction of 39 39-kilometre single-carriage Double Surfacing Bituminous road from Dofor Adidome to Asikuma Junction road.

Additionally, another 23.9 kilo­metres of 2-lane single-carriage bituminous road from Asutsuare to Aveyime, a bypass and an interchange at Asikuma Junction with slip roads.

The visit allowed the Minister to get a first–hand information on the progress of work and challenges confronting the con­tractor and charting a new way forward.

The Resident Engineer to the project, Ato Kakraba, briefing the Minister, said even though work was progressing steadily, more support would be needed in terms of honouring certificates, which are outstanding.

They have started with the foundations of some of the in­terchanges, while earthworks are also progressing steadily.

The Resident Engineer, how­ever, appealed to the Minister to help in addressing issues of compensation to affected proper­ty owners in order not to unduly delay the project.

Mr Kakraba also bemoaned the demand for loading fees by the North Tongu and Adansi West District Assemblies and pleaded with the Minister to intervene.

He commended the contractor for being on site and working despite the challenges

FROM LAWRENCE VOMA­FA AKPALU, ADIDOME