WTO boss urges African leaders… to seek internal funding opportunities

Dr Ngozi Okon­jo-Iweala, the Director-Gen­eral of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has urged African leaders to look inward for funding opportunities to acceler­ate the continent’s socio-econom­ic development.

She said the continent could raise funding through value addi­tion to natural resources, tapping into pension funds to raise pa­tient capital to fund development and also pricing carbon emissions with innovative ways.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala made the appeal in her address at the Heads of State and Government breakfast dialogue held at the AU Commission Headquarters, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The event, which was host­ed by President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana, was on the theme: “Africa at the forefront: Mobilising African Investment and Financing for Implementing Agenda 2063”.

It was held on the sidelines of the AU Summit, under the aus­pices of the Alliance of African Multilateral Financing Institu­tions, also called the African Club.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala called on African leaders to reduce their appetite for borrowing and rather identify innovative ways to attract and sustain investments into the continent.

“We must take advantage of investment that comes to Africa and be able to sustain them for our own development,” she stated.

A high-level panel discussion on the topic, “Mobilising African Investment and Financing for Implementing agenda 2063”, highlighted key strategies and ap­proaches for mobilising African finance for delivering on Agenda 2063 priorities. – GNA