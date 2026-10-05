Yamal on target as Spain hold off Czech Republic

Lamine Yamal continued his superb goalscoring form as Spain secured a 3-1 win over the Czech Republic on Saturday in the Nations League.

The world champions moved three points clear of England at the top of Group A, after Thomas Tuchel’s side demolished Croatia 7-0 earlier on in Rijeka.

Spain cruised into a two-goal lead with Yamal and captain Rodri Hernandez on target but Jiri Slama gave the Czechs a chance by pulling one back with 20 minutes to go.

However Mikel Merino wrapped up Spain’s win late on after Ladislav Krejci was sent off for the Czechs as Spain racked up a 41st consecutive unbeaten game, including the World Cup final win over Argentina in July.

“They are well drilled, I thought it would be one of the hardest games and that’s how it was,” Rodri told Spanish broadcaster TVE after Spain claimed a third win from three group games.

“It’s always special to score for the national team, I’d not been scoring many goals, let’s see if I’ve found that dynamic – it’s important, we all have to chip in with the goals,” he added.

Yamal, who scored in the second minute of Spain’s first two games against England and Croatia, waited as long as the sixth before breaking the deadlock.

The 19-year-old winger, a major candidate for the Ballon d’Or, produced an exquisite finish from the right of the box, curled into the top corner after taking a touch to earn himself room to shoot.

The winger’s Barcelona teammate Rodri doubled Spain’s lead after 35 minutes, arriving in the box to drill into the top corner after the ball fell nicely for him.

De la Fuente took off Yamal at halftime to give the young Barcelona star a break before Tuesday’s visit to face Croatia, and the pace of the game slowed.

The Czechs pulled one back through Slama, who produced an excellent low finish across David Raya after Adam Hlozek played him in.

Arsenal stopper Raya was fortunate a few minutes later when he conceded possession with a misplaced pass while out of his goal, but the visitors could not capitalise.

Raya also spilt the ball badly and Ryan Naderi turned home but the goal was disallowed for a foul on Robin Le Normand.

Czech Republic’s determined efforts to battle back were derailed by Krejci’s red card, with the defender shown a second yellow for pulling back Fernandez, before Merino rounded off Spain’s win.

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