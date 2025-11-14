Yilo Krobo Revenue Officer Arrested Over Fake Receipts

A revenue officer at the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region has been arrested for allegedly printing and issuing fake revenue tickets to commercial tricycle operators in Somanya.

The accused, Mr Peter Boboyo, reportedly sold the counterfeit tickets in exchange for daily levies, diverting funds meant for the assembly’s coffers. The scheme came to light after operators noticed discrepancies in their receipts.

Mr Rasheed Hussein, the Municipal Coordinating Director, reported the matter to the police, which led to Mr Boboyo’s arrest. Police sources confirmed that he admitted to printing and selling fake tickets alongside official ones and has since been granted bail pending further investigations.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents and transport operators, who say it reflects deep-rooted corruption and weak oversight in local governance. Some tricycle operators told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), “This is taxpayers’ money, and if those collecting the revenue are the same ones stealing it, how can the assembly develop?”

Authorities of the assembly assured the public that disciplinary and administrative measures are underway to prevent a recurrence. Mr Jacob Tetteh Ahuno, Assistant Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist at CDD-Ghana, highlighted that corruption in district revenue collection remains a major obstacle to local development. He cited the Auditor-General’s 2022 report, which revealed that 19 assemblies could not account for 250 missing General Counterfoil Receipt booklets valued at over GH¢196,000.

The police assured the community that investigations are ongoing and hinted that more arrests could follow if other officers are found complicit.

