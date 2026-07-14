Youth urged to cultivate positive mindset for success

The Amy Butler Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that supports underprivileged children through education and mentorship, has organised a Youth Mentorship Conference to inspire young people to develop a positive mindset and prepare for future success.

Organised in collaboration with Foundation Light Global and Every University (EveryUni), the conference also sought to expose participants to opportunities in technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) while building their confidence and leadership potential.

It was held on the theme: ‘The Power of the Mindset,’ and brought together about 200 students from various junior high schools at the Mamfe Apostolic School Complex in the Eastern Region, where mentors from Ghana, Europe and the United States engaged them through interactive sessions, group discussions and inspirational talks.

Speaking to journalists during the conference on Saturday at Mamfe, the Founder and President of the Amy Butler Foundation, Ms Ayeshia Quainoo-Tefera, said the initiative was inspired by her desire to provide opportunities she did not have while growing up.

She said mentorship could change the trajectory of a young person’s life by providing guidance from people who had overcome similar challenges, adding that participants should cultivate positive thoughts because their thoughts influenced their choices, actions, character and ultimately their destiny.

Ms Quainoo-Tefera said the training was to provide students and teachers access to computers, digital learning resources and AI powered educational tools.

Speaking on behalf of the Mamfehene, Nana Ansah Sasraku III, the Bamuhene of Mamfe, Nana Ofei Agyeitutu, commended the organisations for investing in the future of the youth through mentorship and technology.

He urged the students to complement the support being offered by taking their academic work seriously, making the most of every mentorship opportunity and staying away from drug abuse and other social vices that could undermine their aspirations.

The Founder of Foundation Light Global, Ms Nur Jahan “Nuri” Anvar, said the organisation was founded on the belief that talent was universal but opportunities were not.

She encouraged the students to believe in themselves and make good use of the educational and technological opportunities available to them, saying the ICT centre would enable them to continue learning long after the conference had ended.

On his part, the Founder of Every University (EveryUni), Mr Wong Cheuk Sum, said AI was transforming education globally and should be harnessed to improve learning outcomes, particularly in developing countries.

He said EveryUni had developed an AI powered learning platform that would allow students and teachers to continue learning through the ICT centre, helping to address limited access to computers and shortages of trained teachers.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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