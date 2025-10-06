Youth urged to seek help from trusted adults and health facilities on sexual health issues

The Advocacy and Youth Coordinator at Marie Stopes Ghana, Henrietta Kaakyire Ataah has urged young people not to keep their sexual and reproductive health concerns to themselves but to seek help from trusted adults, Ghana Health Service facilities or Marie Stopes clinics where youth-friendly providers are available.

At the premiere of the second season of Atoua at the Silverbird Cinema in Accra, she highlighted a rise in unsafe abortion among adolescents and explained that the series was created to respond to that problem.

Beyond unsafe abortion, she noted that the programme covers contraception, parent–child relationships, peer pressure and other reproductive health issues faced by young people.

She encouraged adolescents to make informed choices, noting that “the future depends on the decisions you make today.”

Director and producer of the film, Joseph Akwesi explained that Atoua means “if it happens to you” and also stands for “Adolescent Talk on Unsafe Abortion.”

According to him, the first season told the story of a young woman who died from an unsafe abortion to reflect the realities faced by many teenagers.

Initially focused on rural communities such as Chorkor, the project he stated now depicts urban life as well.

He noted that while organisations such as UNICEF and UNFPA were working to curb teenage pregnancy, stronger government support and nationwide campaigns were needed.

He added that Real Maker Studios was also planning a new project set in a Ghanaian boarding school to explore how education shapes young people.

Audience at the premiere after the launch pointed out that, the series taught them the value of calm and open parent–child relationships, citing the example of a father character in the series who dealt patiently with his daughter’s issues.

According to them, the storyline warned of the dangers of substance use at parties, which in the show led to an unintended pregnancy.

The viewers called for greater support for Ghanaian films to help the local movie industry grow.

They also urged the government to create avenues for social media content creators to monetise their work, especially on platforms like TikTok.

Atoua season two was produced by Real Maker Studios and commissioned by Marie Stopes Ghana with funding support from the Canadian Embassy.

By: Jacob Aggrey