Zverev survives near 5-hour marathon at US Open

Alexander Zverev rallied just in time to avoid becoming the first men’s No 1 seed to lose in the first round of a grand slam tournament since 2003, edging Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 7-5, 6-4 in a US Open match that ended in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Zverev could not cash in on repeated chances to break Sonego’s serve for much of the night and was in danger of becoming the first top-seeded man to fall in his first match in a major tournament since Ivo Karlovic beat Lleyton Hewitt at Wimbledon in 2003.

It has not happened at the US Open since Stefan Edberg lost against Alexander Volkov in 1990. Zverev finally broke through against Sonego’s serve late to pull out the match in 4hr 52min.

Zverev won his first major title at the French Open, lost against the top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final, then became the No 1 seed in a major tournament for the first time when Sinner had to withdraw from the US Open with a right knee injury.

Zverev is 7-0 against Sonego, an Italian who came in one from nine against top 10 men in grand slam tournaments. But Sonego’s speed around the court allowed him to track down balls that on other nights would have been winners, and he came up with enough clutch serves to make Zverev just five for 22 on break points for the match.

The German broke when Sonego served for the third set at 5-4 and seemed to be in good shape in the tiebreaker when he hit consecutive serves of 133mph and 141mph to take a 7-6 lead.

Sonego won the next two points to take the lead and Zverev then served a double-fault to end the set.

Zverev then broke for a 3-2 lead in the fourth set, but Sonego raced from corner to corner of the court in the next game to break back. Sonego then got within two points from winning the match with a 5-4 lead, but Zverev held serve and then broke to go ahead 6-5.

Sonego had his hand or wrist checked before the start of the final set. He appeared OK afterwards but Zverev got the break he needed to grab a 3-2 lead and stayed ahead from there.

Zverev advanced to face Quentin Halys in the second round, and the 2020 US Open runner-up was not disappointed that he needed to work so hard to get there. “Actually I’m happy that I won this kind of battle because this exactly the match that I needed,” he said.- Guardian

You can now read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q