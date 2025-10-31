19 honoured at Ghana Governance Awards

Nineteen persons have been honoured at the 2025 edition of the Ghana Governance and Leadership Awards.

Forty-five others picked honorary awards to wrap up the night, which celebrated the “unnoticed” contributions of the awardees.

The awards, the third edition, cut across governance and leadership, innovation, business, entrepreneurship, entertainment, philanthropy, amongst others. It is to celebrate persons who have dedicated their lives to impact society through their works.

On the night, Ninfaazuma Benedict, Presiding Member for Jirapa Municipal, emerged the overall winner.

The District Chief Executive of Asuogyaman, Godwin Bobobee, picked three awards — Outstanding MMDCE of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, and Most Promising Star of the Year.

Nana Yaw Wiredu, Assemblyman for Ahensan Estate Electoral Area and Presiding Member for the Asokwa Municipal Assembly, emerged the Assemblyman of the Year and Overall Community Development Champion of the Year.

In the Business Leadership category, Courage Nunekpeku, Managing Director of Tema Development Corporation Ghana Limited, came top as MD of the Year, whilst Nana Amoah Kweddwo, known in private life as Hadji Mustaphar, the Mawerehene of Aburi Atwesine, won the Traditional Leader of the Year.

In the Honorary Award category, notable awardees were the Deputy Minority Leader and MP for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei; Francis Xavier Sosu, MP for Madina; a former Minister for the Ashanti Region, Simon Osei-Mensah; Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, former Acting Chair of the CPP; and King Ayi Tunmaa, Chief of Defence of the Ga State.

Sharing his leadership experience, Simon Osei-Mensah entreated young leaders to bid their time to learn the rudiments of effective leadership to contribute meaningfully to national development.

He said they must uphold the rule of law as the base to ensure transparency and good governance, and be forthright with information dissemination, for “every good system thrives on information.”

The immediate past Minister for the Ashanti Region said that the culture of transparency must translate to the national level of governance, and punitive measures should be put in place to punish leaders who deny citizens information despite the existence of the Right to Information Law.

Chief Executive Officer of Kensvic Event Management, organisers of the award scheme, Evans Daniel Boateng, said the award is meant to unearth and celebrate persons who are giving their all to their communities without being noticed.

BY TIMES REPORTER

