2 girls arrested for allegedly stealing GH¢41,000, gold

Two girls, who allegedly stole cash of GH¢41,000 and a quantity of gold from a shop at Twifo Praso have been arrested by the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District Police Command.

According to the police, the girls (names withheld) who were arrested last Sunday, at Anomabu, their hometown, after thorough police investigations, were cur­rently in police custody.

The incident occurred when the girls visited the shop operated by Mrs Gifty Owusu and asked for the prices of gold.

The girls allegedly disrupted Mrs Owusu’s at­tention and stole the money and the gold on her blind side.

Mrs Owusu later discovered that her money and the gold were missing, and she reported the theft to the Twifo Praso police.

The police commenced investigations and a review of CCTV footage fixed in the store revealed how the two unknown girls went about their operations. Further intelligence led to their arrest at Anom­abu in the Central Region. –myjoyonline.com