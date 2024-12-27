2025 Vehicle registration begins Jan 2 at DVLA operational offices countrywide

Vehicle owners would, from January 2, 2025, have the opportunity to commence the registration of their motor vehicles at all Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) operational offices across the country.

They would also be issued with a registration smart card and a Certificate of Title which encapsulates details of the vehicle to be registered as well as a new suffix (-25) to represent the year of registration in accordance with the Road Traffic Regulation 2012 (L.I. 2180).

In a press statement issued by the Management of the DVLA copied the Ghanaian Times on Monday, “the DVLA) wishes to inform the general public, especially vehicle owners, that registration of motor vehicles for the 2025 registration period will commence on Thursday, January 2, 2025, at all DLA operational offices across the country “, the statement read.

“With the introduction of the Online Vehicle Registration System, vehicle will be issued a vehicle registration smart card and a Certificate of Title which encapsulates details of the vehicle. The Authority will introduce a new suffix (-25) to represent the year of registration, 2025, as required by the Road Traffic Regulation 2012 (L.I. 2180),” it added.

The first stage of the registration process, which is to be initiated from now onwards, include the presentation of vehicle and customs entry documents at any authorised Vehicle Testing Station for equipment base testing, presentation of vehicle, customs entry documents and all relevant documents at any DVLA office for customs checks and clearance, vehicle inspection and validation of documents, and the issuance of invoice for the required service by DVLA officials.

For the second stage of the registration process to be completed from January 2, 2025, vehicle owners would be required to make payment by cash or other electronic means at their preferred registration centres, have their biometric details captured at the DVLA registration centre, and collect their registration documents, license plates and other ancillary items to complete the registration process.

According to the statement, a total number of 175,000 vehicles had been registered by the DVLA since the introduction of the Electronic Vehicle Registration last year.

The Authority emphasised that only original copies of all customs entry documents and any other supporting documents should be used for the registration process , with the National Identification Card (Ghana Card), the primary document to be used to prove identity.

It also cautioned the public to refrain from engaging unauthorised persons, including middlemen, during the registration process to avoid being defrauded.

“Persons duly authorised to transact business for or on behalf of the vehicle owner, shall a Power of Attorney and their National ID for verification,” the statement added.

