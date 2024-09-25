22nd Accra Seniors Tennis Open slated for Oct 28-Nov 9

This year’s Accra Senior Open Tennis Championship has been fixed for October 28 to Saturday, November 9.

The Coordinator of the tournament, Mr Peter Annan, however, stated that the draw to determine matches would take place on Saturday, October 26 and viewing for the following day.

Organised by the Grand Master Tennis Events, the tournament which would feature both men and women singles, and doubles would be contested within different age categories.

According to Mr Annan, participants would compete as social players, semi-professionals and professionals.

The ages for Men singles are 25-34 years, 35-44 years, 45-54 years, 55-64 years and 41 plus for the semi-professionals, while that of the women’s singles are pegged at up to 39 years, 40-49 years and 50 years plus with the semi pro event reserved for 30-40 years olds.

Also, the Men’s Doubles is opened to players in the age brackets of 35-44 years, 45-54 years, 55-64 years, 65-74 years and 75, with the Women Doubles opened up to 39 years and 40 plus.

However, there are no age categories for the Mixed Doubles, Socials and Mixed Doubles Semi-professional.

According to Mr Annan, the championship would be played on the Clay Courts of the Accra Tennis Lawn Club on weekdays from 4pm to 8pm and weekends from 9am to 6pm.

This year’s championship would be under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) in collaboration with the Accra Lawn Tennis Club and sponsored by Madar, C. Woermann Ghana Limited, G-Money, Unoli, Enginmac Laser & CNC Technologies Limited, ATL, Bank of Africa, GOIL, Alisa Hotels, Japan Motors, VRA, Nissan, MPL Monolo Plant Ltd, and De Simone Group.

Registration for the championship is ongoing with entry fees pegged at GH₵120 for singles and GH₵160 for doubles. It would end on Thursday, October 24.

