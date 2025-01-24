25 more years of empowering street children, families and communities in Ghana!

Street children in Ghana represent a deeply entrenched soci­etal challenge. In 2011, over 90,000 children were reported living on the streets of Greater Accra alone, with 66 per cent being migrants, according to the Department of Social Welfare. These children are forced to navigate life without the safety and stability of a home and access to uninterrupted education.

For 25 years, Chance for Children (CFC) has been trying to change this narrative. From its humble beginnings in 1999, CFC has grown into a nationwide organisation impacting over 4,000 children and families annually. Co-founded by Amon Kotey and Daniela Ruedisueli Sodjah, the organisation was born out of a shared vision to create a better future for street children. Today, with a dedicated team of over 80 employees and operations in Accra, Hebron, Tamale, Kumasi, Dambai and Takoradi, CFC stands as a testament to the power of passion, commitment, and action.

A holistic individual approach to supporting street children is at the heart of CFC’s work. Recognising that the challenges faced by street children are multi-faceted, the organisation provides tailored pro­grammes that address their safety, health, education, social develop­ment, and emotional well-being. Over the years, CFC has helped children go back to school and reunite with their family members. Several youths have been provid­ed with vocational training and equipped with life skills to manage their lives. Through these efforts, countless street children and youth have gone on to pursue stable careers, becoming advocates for others in their communities.

While CFC has made much progress in several regions across Ghana, the streets remain home to many more children who face unimaginable hardships every day. In recent years, Ghana has seen a 50 per cent increase in migration from rural to urban areas, leading to a significant rise in street com­munities. This surge has resulted in more children migrating to cities like Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi alone or with adults.

Tema, known for its busy fishing harbour, sees many street children engaged in fishing-relat­ed activities. Meanwhile, in both Tema and Kasoa, children can be found selling sachet water, scrap metals, or carrying heavy loads in markets. Others, sadly, are drawn into more dangerous situations like commercial sex work. These children are often without support systems, leaving them exposed to exploitation, poor living con­ditions, and limited access to education.

In 2025, CFC will establish a team of social workers in Tema and Kasoa. They will provide direct support to street chil­dren, motivating them to return to school and live with family members where possible. The goal is not just to strengthen street chil­dren but to empower families and create sustainable systems within communities that can nurture and protect their young ones. This will involve collaborating with all stakeholders to develop long-term solutions.

Join us in giving more street children a chance to a bright future! For more information connect with us on LinkedIn @ Chance for Children Ghana or visit our website https://www.chance-for-children.org

Story by:

Abigail Sackey

Executive Coordinator

abigail.sackey@chance-for-children.org