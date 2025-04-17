Telecel Digitech Academy trains 700 students in coding, computer programming

After twelve weeks of immersive and hands-on learning of robotics, coding, website designing and computer programming, a total of 700 students from 38 schools across six regions have success­fully completed their training as part of the Telecel Digitech Academy.

The Telecel Ghana Founda­tion initiative, in partnership with Mingo Foundation and Asustem Robotics, runs concurrently alongside the regular Ghana Edu­cation Services (GES) curriculum for the full academic term, with the aim of equipping Ghanaian pupils in junior high school with practical technological skills.

Selected schools in Greater Accra, Volta, Ashanti, North East, Bono East, and Western Regions benefitted from the tech skills training as expert facilitators took pupils through practical sessions after school hours each week, to build their tech capabili­ties in developing solution devic­es that solve real-life challenges.

At the regional closing ceremonies, students showcased their final projects, ranging from smart waste bins, automated rail gates, smart spectacles for the visually impaired, and automated height-recording systems to inno­vative water monitoring solutions, among others.

Speaking at the Greater Accra regional closing ceremony for the first cohort from the Archbishop Andoh R/C and Community 8 No.3 schools in Tema, Dr Stella Agyenim-Boateng, a Board mem­ber of the Telecel Ghana Foun­dation, asserted that the Academy demonstrated the Foundation’s commitment to equipping next generation with relevant skills for a future shaped by innovation, tech­nology, and transformation.

Mrs Bernice Ofori, the Tema Metropolitan Director of Edu­cation, commended the Telecel Digitech Academy, particularly for addressing the existing gender imbalance in the Science, Technol­ogy, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

“The well-structured approach engaged our young learners in hands-on activities which supple­mented our traditional classroom learning. The Telecel Digitech Academy is a real game changer for inclusivity by empowering our youth in the digital economy and ensuring that 70 per cent of the learners are girls, addressing the gender gap in the field,” she stated.

Head of Foundation, Sustain­ability and External Communica­tions at Telecel Ghana, Rita Agyei­waa Rockson, said the programme was designed to bridge the digital divide by providing young Gha­naians with access to training in emerging technologies.

“Ghanaian children shouldn’t be any different from others in developed nations with regards to STEM education and careers. Travelling across the six regions over the last month, I have seen incredible talents and capabilities of young people. Once we give them the opportunity and resourc­es, they can excel in any field.” Ms Rockson explained.

Ms Rockson announced that the next cohort of the Digitech Academy would cover 1,000 stu­dents in 10 regions and called for more collaboration and partner­ships to extend the programme to every nook and cranny of the country.

Across the six regions, out­standing students were recognised for their efforts in the various areas. One of them is Adalia Agyeman Duah of Archbishop Andoh R/C JHS