26 officers matriculate into NCDs course 2

Twenty-six officers from various security agencies have enrolled in the ‘Course Two’ of the Nation­al College of Defence Studies (NCDs) of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The newly-matriculated offi­cers include a student each from Nigeria, Rwanda and Zambia.

At the end of the 46-week study, the officers will graduate with a Master of Arts degrees in Strategic Studies and would be conferred with a Fellow of the NCDs.

The Course is designed to prepare participants for strategic leadership roles in the security agencies and operational efficien­cy.

The theme of the course, the second in succession since the College was established in 2023 is ‘SMART Governance for Strate­gic Development’.

At a matriculation ceremony in Accra, the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Julius Debrah, representing President John Dramani Mahama assured of the government’s support for the College to train more strategic leaders in the security agencies.

He reminded the class of contemporary threats posed by terrorists and violent extremist groups in the sub-region and beyond which they must develop strategies to combat it.

The threats, he stated, also included climate change, youth unemployment, poverty, illegal

mining, and vigilantism, among others.

“To tackle these security chal­lenges, Ghana’s national security strategy emphasises the crucial role of enhancing regional coop­eration, intelligence sharing, and capacity building.

“It also mentions the signif­icance of strengthening border security, improving governance structures, and promoting social and economic development to address the root causes of these challenges,” Mr Debrah empha­sised.

The theme, he acknowl­edged, provided the framework for all scholarly and research discussions for the course.

“It is for this reason that I consider the theme for Course 2-25 apt and timely. Govern­ment expects that at the end of this programme, you would have identified the problems and proffered innovative solutions for your institutions and Gov­ernment,” he entreated.

Mr Debrah challenge the participants to, at the end of the course, propose a path towards the creation of a more efficient, effective, and ethical governance system that can address complex societal challenges while pro­moting trust between govern­ment and citizens.

President of the Course, on behalf of the classm, said they expected to gain in-depth insight into strategic governance and security, as well as exposure to real world scenarios from lecture room knowledge.

He further indicated that they expected to leave at the end of their study not only as experts in strategy but catalysts for national development

