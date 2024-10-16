3 groups launch $20-million fund to promote democracy in West African

A $20-MILLION fund to support activities to promote democracy in the West African sub region, has been launched in Accra.

Dubbed: ‘Democracy Fund (WADF),’ it is an initiative of the Ford Foundation, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Founda­tion, Luminate, and Open Society Foundation, based in the United States of America, with branches in West African.

The fund aim to provide grants to organisations to support various initiatives, including multi-stake­holder dialogues, regional engage­ment with organisations such as the Economic Community of West African States and the African Union, and the strengthening of key state institutions like the judiciary.

A statement issued yesterday by the Ford Foundation and copied to the Ghanaian Times, said, “The fund reflects a commitment to empowering West Africans in their quest for a more resilient and equitable future.”

According to the statement, re­search had shown the link between the decline of democracy and rising inequality in West Africa.

“Research has shown the in­extricable link between the rising decline of democracy across West Africa and rising inequality, there­fore these issues must be addressed simultaneously.

“Greater citizen participation in democratic processes is needed to fully realise a peaceful, inclusive democracy that empowers citizens to build a society that is more just, and that contributes to greater prosperity and stable economy,’’ the statement indicated.

“As an organisation focused on the advancement of social justice, the Ford Foundation is matching our commitment with action with this Fund, which we envision will propel our collective efforts in expanding democratic and civic spaces for citizens’ voices to be included in defining the norms for the governance of their countries,” the statement added.

Commenting on the programme, the Director of the MacArthur Foundation’s Nigeria Office, Dr Kole Shettima, highlighted the urgent need for the fund, noting that, “the demand for democracy is not matched by the supply of democracy

“In Opposition to military rule has weakened across the continent, and citizen’s bear the brunt of abuses of power by ruling classes,” he added.

Dr Shettima explained that that Democracy Fund would support the realisation of aspirations of West Africans for ‘democracy dividends’ and a more just, verdant, and peaceful world.

The Managing Director of Programmes at the Open Society Foundations, Brian Kagoro, also underlined that Democracy in West Africa was an ideal embedded in the traditions and cultures of the people.

‘’True democracy in West Africa requires governments that are accountable to their citizens and systems that deliver equitable outcomes for all. The democracy fund provides an opportunity to leverage the current momentum for democratic advancement in the region,” he said.

The Regional Director of Ford Foundation Office of West Africa (OWA), Dr ChiChi Ani­agolu-Okoye, underscored the importance of grassroots involve­ment and participation in decision making.

“The solutions we seek through this Fund will be homegrown, rooted in the needs and aspirations of the people of the sub-region and driven by the people them­selves,’’ she stated.

