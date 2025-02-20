3 jailed 50 years for attempted robbery

A Nigerian and two Ghana­ians have been sentenced to a total of 50 years im­prisonment by the Assin-Kyerew­ere Circuit Court for attempted robbery at Wawase-Semanhyia, in the Assin North District.

The convicts, Francis Baidoo, 30, driver; Wisdom Aleki, 24, tricycle rider, and Mohammed Baba, 38, a Nigerian beautician, pleaded not guilty.

The fourth person, Francis Larbi, is on the run, and the police are on his heels.

The court, presided over by Emmanuel Amoh-Yartey, sentenced Baidoo and Aleki to 15 years each for conspiracy to commit crime and attempted robbery, whilst Baba was jailed 20 years for conspiracy to commit crime, causing harm and attempt­ed robbery.

According to Chief Inspec­tor Gilbert Abagna Anyongo, the convicts planned to rob a cocoa-purchasing clerk, Mr Emmanuel Obese, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at Wawase-Semanhyia.

The prosecution said the con­victs hired a Toyota Vitz urban vehicle from Accra Mall to trans­port them to Wawase-Semanhyia to execute their plan.

Chief Insp Anyongo not­ed that the convicts arrived at Wawase-Semanhyia wielding a short gun and other offensive weapons, however, their plan was foiled when a witness spotted them and raised the alarm.

The convicts fled into the bush, but members of the community organised a man­hunt, leading to the arrest of the three, but Larbi escaped.

During the manhunt, Baba and Baidoo attacked commuters, inflicted knife wounds on them and robbed them, but they were overpowered and arrested.

—GNA