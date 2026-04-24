49 PWDs get lifeline support from LaNMMA

The La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA) has presented start-up packs valued at GH¢169,000 to 49 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the municipality.

The items included chest freezers, industrial sewing machines, laptops, electrical equipment, polytanks, as well as welding and construction tools.

Other items distributed were hairdressing machines, tables and stands, Braille laptops, gas ovens, bakery equipment, provisions, and water pumping machines.

The disbursement forms part of the second batch of PWDs to receive support within a year.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Ibrahim Fusseini Faila, who presented the items, urged beneficiaries to put them to good use in order to qualify for additional support packages earmarked for them.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at improving their livelihoods, in line with the vision of John Dramani Mahama to ensure that persons with disabilities benefit from a fair share of national resources.

He added that the assembly remains grateful to the President for his continued support for persons with disabilities, noting that with sustained commitment, more initiatives would be implemented to promote their inclusion and enable them to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of their communities and the country at large.

The MCE stated that the provision of educational materials was intended to support beneficiaries in their studies and urged them to make the most of the opportunity and excel.

Alhaji Faila cautioned against the misuse of the items, stating that an audit team from the Department of Social Welfare has been established to closely monitor their use. He warned that any beneficiary found misusing the items would face sanctions.

He emphasised that the items are not meant to be sold or kept idle but should be used to improve beneficiaries’ livelihoods, adding that any deviation from this purpose would not be tolerated.

The MCE further explained that the items distributed were based on requests made by the beneficiaries, and any challenges encountered with their use should be reported promptly for necessary action.

“I am, therefore, tasking the audit team to intensify monitoring of the use of these items and submit monthly reports to ensure that those who need additional support receive it, while others who could not benefit this time will be considered in the next batch,” he added.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU

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