530 SOCO infrastructure sub-projects executed in north, Oti Region – Minister

The Upper East Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, says the implementation of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project has profoundly impacted lives of the people of the beneficiary regions.

He disclosed that 530 infrastructure sub-projects had been successfully implemented, with an esti­mated investment of GH¢184, 777,742.07 across the six affected regions; namely Upper East, Upper West, North East, Northern, Savannah, and the Oti regions.

• Dr Hafiz Bin Salih (seventh from right) with journalists after the SOCO press soiree

According to him, the executed ‘live changing’ projects spanned across various sectors of the economy, such as education, health, agriculture and local economic development, youth development, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

The Minister made this disclosure at a press soi­ree held in Bolgatanga of the Upper Region, over the weekend.

“Notable achievements include the construction of 33 roads and culverts, 73 rural markets, 66 health facilities, 210 water systems, and 59 classroom blocks with teacher accommodations,” Dr Bin Salih indicated while addressing over 20 journalists and media practitioners.

Also present at the occasion were officials from the Ministries of Local Government and Rural Development, staff of the Regional Coordinating Council, and the Zonal Coordinator and Manage­ment staff of the SOCO project.

He mentioned that the project which was cham­pioned by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, had generated about 6,200 jobs in its operational areas.

That, he said, would not only serve as a short term intervention to alleviate poverty and economic pressure, but would also lay a solid foundation for sustained community resilience in future.

He, moreover, explained: “Through engage­ment on infrastructure sites, 3,748 individuals have earned GH¢5, 379,914.00 during the first year of implementation.

“Additionally, the project has supported 24,652 individuals, primarily women, with productive assets such as tools, materials, and equipment, helping to foster greater economic independence”.

Turning the spotlight on the Upper East Region in particular, the Minister stated that the implemen­tation of the SOCO project had seen some huge investments in key sectors that had improved the well-being of the people in no mean way.

FROM FRANCIS DABRE DABANG, BOLGA­TANGA