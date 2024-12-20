69 trained MEMTs pass out at 37 Military Hospital

A passing out parade was yester­day held for 69 trained Military Emergency Medical Technicians (MEMTs) at the Quarter Master Yard of the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

They include 43 soldiers, 20 Defence Civilian Staff, and six civilians, who had completed a one-year training programme in pre-hospital emergency care to enable them provide medical emergency care for both military personnel and the general public.

The one-year training programme was divided into four sessions, namely, class­room, lectures, clinical attachments to hospitals, ambulance station attachments, and then back to the classroom.

It also covered course areas such as anatomy and physiology, various medical emergencies and their management, mass casualty incidence and basic life support, psychology, patient assessment medical and trauma, customer care, and medico-le­gal related issues.

The passing out parade ceremony which featured slow and quick match pass, the display of foot drills, and pre-hospital emergency care skills by the graduating class was organised by the Ghana Armed Forces Medical Service and the National Ambulance Service.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief of Naval Staff and the Reviewing Officer of the parade, Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, said the Military Emergency Medi­cal Technician course, which was supported by the Military High Command, highlighted the GAF’s commitment to disaster and emergency management.

Also, he said the collaboration between the GAF and the National Ambulance Ser­vice exemplified civil-military cooperation.

Rear Admiral Yakubu highlighted the crit­ical role that the Ghana Armed Forces Medi­cal Service played in national development and emergencies, including the May 9 Accra Sports Stadium disaster, the June 3 fire and flood disaster and the Achimota Melcom building collapse.

“The fusion of military discipline and medical expertise creates a unique blend of skills that will undoubtedly enhance Emer­gency Medical Response across our nation,” Rear Admiral Yakubu said.

He urged the graduands to be disciplined, show empathy and compassion, and commit to lifelong learning in the discharge of their duties as military medical emergency technicians.

Rear Admiral Yakubu also commended the course facilitators, the organisers of the parade, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Ambulance Service, Professor Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, for a suc­cessful transforming of the graduands into highly skilled and motivated professionals.

For his part, Prof. Zakariah said the training programme, since its inception and the opening of the first batch in 2013 to the fourth batch of trainees who passed out yes­terday, had produced a total of 285 MEMTs.

He added that the collaboration between the GAF and the National Ambulance Service was a strategic approach intended to blend military discipline with specialised medical training, while creating a cadre of professionals who were equipped to respond to emergencies with passion and urgency.

Awards were presented to deserving train­ees who had distinguished themselves during their course training.

Sergeant Daniel Botchwey was adjudged the overall best graduating trainee and best in academics, while Lance Corporal (LCPL) Peter Amankwah was adjudged the Best in Practice.

Others were Corporal Portia Nkrumah (Best Female Award) and Warrant Officer Class 1 (Most Dedicated Student).

Some of the dignitaries at the passing out parade ceremony were the Deputy Chief of Staff (Medical), Major General Raymond Ewusi, the Commander of the 37 Military Hospital, Brigadier General Prosper Ayig­bor, and the Acting Commanding Officer of the 37 Military, Lieutenant Colonel Alex Abiti.

