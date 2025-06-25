 8 witnesses to testify in $2million Sky train financial loss case

The Office of the Attorney General will invite eight witnesses to testify in the $2 million Sky train financial loss case against Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi and Solomon Asamoah, former board chairman and CEO of Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF).

Earlier, the prosecution wanted to call 12 witnesses but during proceedings yesterday, Mrs Sefakor Batse, a Chief State Attorney told the High Court, Accra that the prosecution would withdraw four witness statements.

The case has been adjourned to July 9.

On June 11, Prof. Amey­aw-Akumfi was granted GH¢10 million bail with two sureties.

This was after he pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and willfully causing financial

loss to the state, and intentional dissipation of public funds together with the former GIIF boss, Solo­mon Asamoah.

As part of the bail condition, the court, presided over by Justice Comfort Tasiame, directed that the sureties provide justification with landed properties located in Accra.

The sureties must deposit copies of their Ghana Card whilst Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi is to deposit his passport and report to the investi­gators once every week.

Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi, a former Minister of Education, was brought in a wheel chair after he was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

His counsel, Duke Aaron Sasu, told the court that his client was an 80-year-old distinguished academic and statesman who had devoted over 50 years of his life to public service in Ghana.

He appealed to the court to admit his client to bail as denying his plea for bail would have grave consequences on his health.

“My lady, these health circum­stances would make a denial of bail, particularly burdensome and poten­tially dangerous to his well-being.

“My client has demonstrated unwavering commitment to this legal process. He has responded to every invitation from the National Investigation Bureau,” he prayed.

The Deputy Attorney-General, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, prosecuting did not oppose to the bail.

