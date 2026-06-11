80% of Ghana’s World Cup tickets are tagged and cannot be resold – Kofi Adams

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams has clarified that 80 per cent of the tickets purchased by the Government of Ghana for the FIFA World Cup are tagged tickets and cannot be resold.

According to him, the measure was introduced to prevent ticket holders from selling their tickets to others and later claiming they had not received any allocation.

Speaking on the ticket distribution process on Joy News, June 10, 2026, Mr. Adams explained that tagged tickets are linked to specific individuals and cannot be transferred freely.

“Our tickets, 80 per cent of Ghana’s tickets we bought are tagged tickets. When we say tagged tickets, it means that you cannot even share it individually,” he said.

He noted that the government adopted the system to ensure transparency and prevent abuse of the ticket allocation process for Ghana’s World Cup matches.

Mr. Adams further disclosed that none of the tickets purchased by the government has yet been distributed to any individual or group.

He explained that prospective beneficiaries must go through a registration process before receiving tickets.

The minister said Ghana’s High Commission in Canada has already announced procedures for interested supporters, including the submission of email addresses and the downloading of the FIFA mobile application.

According to him, the tickets will only be activated 24 hours before the match, making it difficult for anyone to transfer or resell them.

“The ticket will get activated 24 hours to the game. Even if it is given to your group, you can only see that you have a ticket. It is activated 24 hours to the game,” he stated.

Mr. Adams stressed that all tickets remain under the control of the authorities and have not yet been released to fans.

“But not a single ticket that we bought has moved out from the system we are holding to anybody,” he added.

By: Jacob Aggrey