FIFA lifts registration restrictions on Hearts of Oak after hiddink settlement

Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club has announced that FIFA has closed the matter involving former coach Rene Hiddink following the full settlement of the amount owed to him.

In an official statement issued on August 18, 2026, the club indicated that FIFA had formally communicated the closure of the case after Hiddink confirmed receipt of the payment.

As a result, FIFA has lifted all registration restrictions that had previously been imposed on Hearts of Oak in connection with the matter.

The club expressed satisfaction with the resolution, stressing that it acted in good faith throughout the process and worked towards what it described as a responsible and amicable settlement.

Hearts of Oak has therefore urged its supporters, stakeholders and the general public to remain calm, noting that the relevant process has now been concluded.

The club thanked its supporters, popularly known as Phobians, for their patience, understanding and continued support throughout the matter.

By: Jacob Aggrey