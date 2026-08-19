Wontumi’s bail application adjourned to October 15

The bail application filed by lawyers for Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been adjourned to October 15, 2026.

The adjournment followed the failure of Chairman Wontumi and his lawyers to appear before the court when the matter was called.

Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem-Sai, was present in court.

The application for bail was filed by Chairman Wontumi’s legal team after he became involved in a criminal case before the court.

His lawyers are seeking his release on bail while the case continues.

The court, however, could not proceed with the bail application because neither Chairman Wontumi nor members of his legal team were present.

The development also comes at a time when lawyers are on their annual legal vacation, a period during which the normal activities of the courts and legal practitioners are reduced, although urgent matters may still be heard.

The court has therefore adjourned the bail application to October 15, when the matter is expected to come before it again.

Chairman Wontumi remains subject to the court’s orders pending the determination of the bail application.

By: Jacob Aggrey