AAMUSTED, KIC begin poultry input distribution for young farmers

As part of the ongoing Young Farmer Business Academy (YFBA) pro­gramme by Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) Ghana, AAMUST­ED, in partnership with Premiere Poultry, has initiated the distribu­tion of day-old chicks and feed to young agripreneurs starting poultry ventures.

The first disbursement saw a total of 500 day-old chicks deliv­ered to 17 beneficiaries across five groups.

One group is based in Bonoso, while the remaining four are locat­ed in Mampong Zongo, all within the Ashanti Region.

Each group also received ac­companying poultry feed to ensure proper care and early growth of the chicks.

“This support reflects our belief that young people don’t just need training, they need the resources to get started,” Terrence Tienaah, Programmes Manager – KIC said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

The second round of distri­bution, involving 1,000 addition­al birds, is scheduled to begin Monday, further scaling the poultry production support for more YFBA beneficiaries.

The initiative demonstrates KIC’s commitment to turning agribusiness training into real busi­ness outcomes — with a focus on entrepreneurship, job creation, and food security.

“By working with experienced partners like Premiere Poultry, we ensure that our young agripreneurs have access to high-quality inputs and expert guidance as they launch their poultry enterprises,” Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, Executive Director – KIC said.

BY TIMES REPORTER